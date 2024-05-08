How much ophthalmologists earn in the 10 best states for healthcare

Ophthalmologists have an average annual salary of $343,320 in Hawaii, the best state for healthcare according to U.S. News & World Report.

The publication ranked all 50 states in its "Best States" rankings using eight metrics, including healthcare. The healthcare category was broken up into three metrics: healthcare access, healthcare quality and public health. Read more on the methodology here.

Salary data for ophthalmologists is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which released updated compensation data April 3 to reflect May 2023 information, the latest available.

Here is the mean annual salary for ophthalmologists in the 10 best states for healthcare:

Note: Compensation data was not available for every state.

1. Hawaii: $343,320

2. Massachusetts: $336,830

3. Connecticut: $217,140

4. New Jersey: $290,380

5. Rhode Island: $264,260

6. California: $324,270

7. Maryland: $231,590

8. New York: $324,810

9. Delaware: N/A

10. Washington: $337,610