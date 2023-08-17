Georgia Eye Partners 1st in region to implement cataract surgery lens

Atlanta-based Georgia Eye Partners has become the first facility in the region to implant the Apthera IOL aperture lens for cataract surgery.

The procedure was performed by Evan Schoenberg, MD, director of refractive surgery at Georgia Eye Partners, according to an Aug. 17 press release.

Cataracts are commonly treated by replacing a cloudy natural lens with an artificial IOL lens. The Apthera lens "uses proprietary small aperture technology to filter out peripheral defocused light, allowing only focused light to reach the retina," according to the release.

It allows patients to achieve a continuous range of vision from far through intermediate and near vision.