Dr. Cristos Ifantides joins Ace Vision Group in director role

Cristos Ifantides, MD, has been named director of clinical applications development for Ace Vision Group, an ophthalmic technology company.

In his new position, Dr. Ifantides will head the education and clinical efforts of AVG's forthcoming presbyopia technology platform, according to a Feb. 23 news release.

Dr. Ifantides has a dual background in eye care and bioengineering. He is currently an adjunct assistant professor of ophthalmology at Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center at the University of Colorado in Aurora and an associate surgeon at Tyson Eye in Cape Coral, Fla., where he specializes in cataract and refractive surgery, with an emphasis on complex cases.

He was previously an assistant professor at the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Institute and the School of Bioengineering, also in Aurora, Colo., where he managed the department of ophthalmology 3-D printing lab, overseeing engineering graduate students working on various customized medicine solutions for ophthalmology patients.