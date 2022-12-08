CORD files for premarket FDA approval for cataract treatment lens

Cumming Ophthalmic Research and Development has filed an application for premarket approval with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for a lens to help treat cataracts.

The Model SC9 intraocular lens is designed to treat cataract patients with a single focus spherical optic and rigid structure in order to position the optic to provide intermediate vision.

CORD has filed for the premarket application on the results of 300 patients who've received the lens and been monitored for a minimum of one year.

The lens was designed by Stuart Cumming, MD, who previously designed the patented Crystalens, which was approved by the FDA in 2003.