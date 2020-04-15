CDC issues contact lens guidance for COVID-19 pandemic

The CDC recently issued guidance for ophthalmology patients concerning contact lenses.

Patients who wear contact lenses can continue to wear them through the COVID-19 pandemic, as long as they follow safe practices and proactive hand hygiene. The CDC recommends patients always wash their hands with soap and water before handling their contact lenses to prevent virus transmission.

The CDC also recommends the use of hydrogen peroxide-based systems to clean, disinfect and store contact lenses. The organization recommends patients always use contact lens solution to disinfect the lenses and kill germs that may be present, and lenses should be handled above a surface that has been cleaned and disinfected.

More CDC guidance is available here.

More articles on surgery centers:

GI group expected to sign on to medical office building — 4 insights

Fujifilm receives CE mark for AI polyp detection tool

8 things to know about GI and ASCs in 2020

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.