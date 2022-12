A branch of the Lord Baltimore Lions Club has made a donation to the Lions Vision Research Center and The Johns Hopkins' Wilmer Eye Institute, both in Baltimore, the Cape Gazette reported Dec. 3.

The donation totaled $8,000, the Lions Club told Becker's, and was gifted by club member and former district governor Mary Lee Phillips.

The Lord Baltimore Lions Club has been raising funds for low-vision research since 1988. It holds annual Vision Day collections to fund its donations.