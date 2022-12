Stillwater, Minn.-based Associated Eye Care will move to Hudson (Wis.) Medical Center in a three-story building with other businesses, the Star Observer reported Dec. 2.

The move will allow more space for Associated Eye Care to see patients. It is planning to expand services related to cataracts, contact lens care and pediatric eye care, the report said.

Associated Eye Care will also work with Hudson Medical Center physicians. It will officially move to the new space Jan. 5.