American Vision Partners acquires Southwest Eye Institute, expands into 2 states

San Francisco-based American Vision Partners continued its growth by acquiring El Paso, Texas-based Southwest Eye Institute, the platform announced March 11.

Founded in 2004, Southwest Eye Institute is the largest eye care practice in El Paso, and also operates in Las Cruces, N.M. AVP will expand into both states through the partnership.

Southwest Eye Institute will retain its branding, and no changes will be made to the practice in its current iteration.

American Vision Partners is backed by private equity firm H.I.G. Capital.

