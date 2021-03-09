Ophthalmologist salary in 5 major US cities

Self-employed ophthalmologists routinely outearn their employed counterparts across the U.S.

Here are 30 stats on median annual ophthalmologist salary by practice setting and experience range, per Medscape's physician salary explorer:

Atlanta

Employed:

1 to 7 years: $305,249

8 to 14 years: $334,449

15 to 21 years: $370,177

Self-employed:

1 to 7 years: $378,211

8 to 14 years: $418,466

15 to 21 years: $440,635

Chicago

Employed:

1 to 7 years: $300,551

8 to 14 years: $329,680

15 to 21 years: $371,063

Self-employed:

1 to 7 years: $378,211

8 to 14 years: $397,744

15 to 21 years: $428,937

Los Angeles

Employed:

1 to 7 years: $282,706

8 to 14 years: $299,985

15 to 21 years: $345,049

Self-employed:

1 to 7 years: $378,211

8 to 14 years: $383,438

15 to 21 years: $407,497

New York City

Employed:

1 to 7 years: $271,533

8 to 14 years: $300,830

15 to 21 years: $334,057

Self-employed:

1 to 7 years: $378,211

8 to 14 years: $398,315

15 to 21 years: $422,536

Dallas

Employed:

1 to 7 years: $292,982

8 to 14 years: $319,490

15 to 21 years: $355,410

Self-employed:

1 to 7 years: $378,211

8 to 14 years: $402,956

15 to 21 years: $425,182

