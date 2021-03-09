Ophthalmologist salary in 5 major US cities
Self-employed ophthalmologists routinely outearn their employed counterparts across the U.S.
Here are 30 stats on median annual ophthalmologist salary by practice setting and experience range, per Medscape's physician salary explorer:
Atlanta
Employed:
1 to 7 years: $305,249
8 to 14 years: $334,449
15 to 21 years: $370,177
Self-employed:
1 to 7 years: $378,211
8 to 14 years: $418,466
15 to 21 years: $440,635
Chicago
Employed:
1 to 7 years: $300,551
8 to 14 years: $329,680
15 to 21 years: $371,063
Self-employed:
1 to 7 years: $378,211
8 to 14 years: $397,744
15 to 21 years: $428,937
Los Angeles
Employed:
1 to 7 years: $282,706
8 to 14 years: $299,985
15 to 21 years: $345,049
Self-employed:
1 to 7 years: $378,211
8 to 14 years: $383,438
15 to 21 years: $407,497
New York City
Employed:
1 to 7 years: $271,533
8 to 14 years: $300,830
15 to 21 years: $334,057
Self-employed:
1 to 7 years: $378,211
8 to 14 years: $398,315
15 to 21 years: $422,536
Dallas
Employed:
1 to 7 years: $292,982
8 to 14 years: $319,490
15 to 21 years: $355,410
Self-employed:
1 to 7 years: $378,211
8 to 14 years: $402,956
15 to 21 years: $425,182
