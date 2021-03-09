12 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs in February

Here are 12 hospitals and health systems that opened or announced plans for an ASC in February:

1. Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health plans to build an outpatient surgery center in a former shopping mall.

2, Baton Rouge (La.) General Center for Health planned to open an outpatient surgery center in February.

3. Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Regional Medical Center cut the ribbon on its outpatient surgery center, developed in collaboration with physicians, Feb. 5.

4. Las Cruces, N.M.-based Three Crosses Regional Hospital opened with a medical office building and ASC on its campus.

5. Vancouver (Wash.) Clinic broke ground on its medical office building with an ASC Feb. 9.

6. Vail (Colo.) Health will operate an orthopedic surgery center through a partnership with the Steadman Clinic, Howard Head Sports Medicine and Vail-Summit Orthopedics & Neurosurgery.

7. St. Louis-based Mercy broke ground on an outpatient multispecialty center across from Mercy Hospital St. Louis that will include a surgery center.

8. Colorado Springs, Colo.-based Penrose-St. Francis Health Services plans to build a 72-bed orthopedic and spine hospital with an ASC.

9. Two physician-owned groups entered into a joint venture Feb. 22, with Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare to open Chesapeake Regional Surgery at Virginia Beach.

10. Grand Forks, N.D.-based Altru Health System is converting space in Altru Specialty Center into an ASC.

11. West Covina, Calif.-based Emanate Health's Queen of the Valley Hospital is developing an ASC.

12. Minneapolis-based Allina Health is planning to build a surgery center in Brooklyn Park, Minn., in partnership with Surgical Care Affiliates, according to a Feb. 25 announcement.

