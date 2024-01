Reginald Sanders, MD, has been appointed president of the American Society of Retina Specialists.

Dr. Sanders is the first African American to serve as president of the ASRS, according to a Jan. 25 news release. He is also the first physician associated with New Providence, N.J.-based PRISM Vision Group to hold the position.

Dr. Sanders currently treats patients as an ophthalmologist with the Retina Group of Washington in Maryland.