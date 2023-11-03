American Academy of Ophthalmology establishes partnership for VR training

The American Academy of Ophthalmology is partnering with virtual reality medical training company FundamentalVR to harness the power of VR training for ophthalmology trainees.

The collaboration was made possible by a $5 million donation from the Knights Templar Eye Foundation, according to a Nov. 3 press release.

The partnership will offer VR training and a free and open simulation program for ophthalmologists and ophthalmology trainees worldwide who focus on pediatric care.

In the past year, both the Academy and FundamentalVR have made strides in pioneering an educational platform with the goal of improving skills of ophthalmologists and expanding their knowledge base.

Phase one of the partnership will focus on building a simulator for retinopathy of prematurity. Residents, trainees and practicing ophthalmologists will learn how to examine patients and perform intravitreal injection and laser treatment via VR.

The partnership also aims to design and build a specialized VR curriculum for pediatric eye care.