8 ophthalmologists in the headlines

Here are eight ophthalmologists Becker's has reported on since Jan. 12:

1. Neuro-ophthalmologist Scott Forman, MD, joined the optometry practice of Jane Compton, OD, in Taos, N.M., making him the second neuro-ophthalmologist in the state.

2. Efrain Cancel, MD, joined the team of ophthalmologists at Gundersen Eye Clinic in Waukon, Iowa.

3. The Emory University School of Medicine's department of ophthalmology in Atlanta appointed Machelle Pardue, PhD, as its vice chair and director of research.

4. Ophthalmic surgeon Jonathan Talamo, MD, was appointed chair of the board of directors for CXL Ophthalmics.

5. Shahzad Mian, MD, was appointed interim chair of the department of ophthalmology and visual sciences at the Michigan Medicine medical school in Ann Arbor, effective Jan. 15.

6. Eye care management organization American Vision Partners tapped Shaun Brierly, MD, as its chief medical officer.

7. Atlanta-based ophthalmologist Aarti Pandya, MD, and the Pandya Practice Group have agreed to pay $1.85 million to resolve allegations that they violated the False Claims Act by billing the government for medically unnecessary procedures.

8. Warsaw, Ind.-based Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates added Brad Basham, OD, to its team of optometrists.