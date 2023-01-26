Emory University names ophthalmology department director

The Emory University School of Medicine's department of ophthalmology in Atlanta has appointed Machelle Pardue, PhD, as its vice chair and director of research.

Dr.. Pardue will lead translational and clinical research for the ophthalmology department. She will also be an associate professor of ophthalmology at Emory, according to a Jan. 25 news release from the university.

She joins Emory from the Wallace H. Coulter Department of Biomedical Engineering, a joint venture between Emory and the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta.

Dr. Pardue specializes in retinal disease research. She has also been awarded $18 million in direct research funding from the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering and the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology.