Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates welcomes Dr. Brad Basham

Warsaw, Ind.-based Reinholt & Thallemer Eye Care Associates has added Brad Basham, OD, to its team of optometrists, Times Union Online reported Jan. 11.

Dr. Basham has been practicing since 1985 and offers care with eyeglasses, contact lenses, glaucoma, pink eye and diabetic eye issues. He joined the clinic in November but was welcomed officially with a ribbon-cutting ceremony Jan. 11.

He joins Joseph Thallemer, OD, Mitchell Reinholt, OD, and Rachel Johnson, OD, at the facility. Dr. Reinholt told the news outlet he hopes the new addition will help to expand their services and better manage patient volume.