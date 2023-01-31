2nd neuro-ophthalmologist begins practice in New Mexico

New Mexico only has two neuro-ophthalmologists in the state, with one, Scott Forman, MD, recently joining a practice in Taos, according to a Jan. 17 report from Taos News.

Neuro-ophthalmologists, who focus on visual problems related to the nervous system, are rare nationwide, with only eight states having enough neuro-ophthalmologists compared to their populations. Six states have none at all, according to the report.

Dr. Forman worked at the New York Medical College in Valhalla for 35 years as a professor of ophthalmology, neurosurgery and neurology.

Dr. Forman works at the optometry practice of Jane Compton, OD, who has been based in the area since 1985.

Dr. Forman treats patients both medically and cosmetically, sometimes using Botox to control eye movements. Dr. Forman has been administering medical Botox injections since 1990, a year after their FDA approval.

The state's only other neuro-ophthalmologist, Kevin Sitko, MD, is based in Albuquerque.