Efrain Cancel, MD, has joined the team of ophthalmologists at Gundersen Eye Clinic in Waukon, Iowa, The The Standard reported Jan. 25.

Dr. Cancel is a cataract specialist. He will also be providing surgery at Waukon's Veterans Memorial Hospital.

"Sometimes it's hard to see patients when they live far away [from La Crosse, Iowa]," Dr. Cancel told the publication. "Transportation is a big issue. That's why I'll be doing cataract surgery in Waukon. It'll be a big plus for the community."