Ophthalmology MSO adds Dr. Shaun Brierly as chief medical officer

Eye care management organization American Vision Partners has tapped Shaun Brierly, MD, as its new chief medical officer.

Dr. Brierly has over 20 years of experience in ophthalmology management, previously working at Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, leading its multisubspecialty ophthalmology group.

He also served as president and founder of Copper Eye Surgery and Cigna Medical Group's medical director of specialty and ancillary services.

Dr. Brierly will work with the 180 physicians and 12 practices nationwide supported by American Vision Partners, according to a Jan. 18 press release.