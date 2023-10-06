5 ophthalmology updates

Here are five ophthalmology updates Becker's has reported on since Sept. 13:

1. Michael Hochman, MD, an ophthalmologist in Laredo, Texas, has been indicted for healthcare fraud and money laundering.

2. Iron Mountain, Mich.-based Garrett Eye Center added Cameron Anderson, MD, to its team of providers.

3. Unifeye Vision Partners partnered with Dallas-based Sweeney Eye Associates, marking its entry into the Texas market.

4. The FDA issued warning letters to eight companies for manufacturing or marketing unapproved ophthalmic drugs that have questionable sterility and the potential to harm users.

5. OCLI Vision added ophthalmologist Nicole Topilow, MD, to its eye care team.