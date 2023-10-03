Michigan eye surgery center adds ophthalmic surgeon

Iron Mountain, Mich.-based Garrett Eye Center has added Cameron Anderson, MD, to its team of providers, according to an Oct. 2 report by Iron Mountain Daily News.

Dr. Anderson is an ophthalmic surgeon who specializes in refractive cataract surgery and minimally invasive glaucoma surgery.

Dr. Anderson will see patients at both Garrett Eye Center locations in Iron Mountain and Escanaba, Mich.

Physicians at Garrett Eye Center complete more than 1,000 procedures each year at the center's surgical center, the only ASC in the area for eye treatment, according to its website.