5 notable ophthalmology practice acquisitions in 2023

As ophthalmology management organizations have continued to grow in 2023, Provident Healthcare Partners has broken down five major acquisitions that occurred in 2023 in its third-quarter "Healthcare Services M&A Review."

Notable ophthalmology practice acquisitions this year:

Unifeye Vision Partners acquired Insight Vision Group in Dania Beach, Fla.

Unifeye Vision Partners acquired Sweeney Eye Associates in Sunnyvale, Texas.

EyeSouth Partners acquired Retina & Vitreous of Texas in Katy.

Ascend Vision Partners acquired Mills Eye in Pensacola, Fla.

Ascend Vision Partners acquired Thurmond Eye Associates in McAllen, Texas.