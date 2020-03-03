3 things to know about the ophthalmic ASC industry's 1st clinically integrated network

The Vision Center Network of America is the first and only clinically integrated network for ophthalmic ASCs, according to the Ophthalmic ASC magazine.

Three things to know about Vision Center Network of America:

1. A clinically integrated network is a legally defined entity that includes physician practices, hospitals, specialists and other health providers. These networks share health records between them.

2. Physicians working with the Vision Center Network of America bear the cost of treating patient complications after surgery. This pressures physicians to reduce complications and increase quality.

3. Benefits for ASCs a part of a clinically integrated network like Vision Center Network of America include more clout with supply purchasing organizations, payers and companies seeking treatment for their employees.

