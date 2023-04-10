Top 10 global healthcare billionaires of 2023: Forbes

Cyrus Poonawalla is the richest person in the healthcare industry with a net worth of $22.6 billion, according to Forbes' "World's Billionaires List" for 2023.

To calculate each person's net worth, Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates from March 10. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 richest people in the global healthcare industry, according to Forbes:

1. Cyrus Poonawalla

Net worth: $22.6 billion

Age: 81

Country/territory: India

Source: Vaccines

2. Thomas Frist Jr., and family

Net worth: $20.2 billion

Age: 84

Country/territory: United States

Source: Hospitals

3. Li Xiting

Net worth: $16.3 billion

Age: 72

Country/territory: Singapore

Source: Medical devices

4. Dilip Shanghvi

Net worth: $15.6 billion

Age: 67

Country/territory: India

Source: Pharmaceuticals

5. Xu Hang

Net worth: $14.6 billion

Age: 56

Country/territory: Hong Kong

Source: Medical devices

6. Chen Bang

Net worth: $13.9 billion

Age: 57

Country/territory: China

Source: Hospitals

7. Jiang Rensheng and family

Net worth: $12.2 billion

Age: 69

Country/territory: China

Source: Vaccines

8. Andreas Struengmann and family

Net worth: $11.5 billion

Age: 73

Country/territory: Germany

Source: Pharmaceuticals

9. Thomas Struengmann and family

Net worth: $11.5 billion

Age: 73

Country/territory: Germany

Source: Pharmaceuticals

10. Carl Cook

Net worth: $10.2 billion

Age: 60

Country/territory: United States

Source: Medical devices