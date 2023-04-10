Top 10 global healthcare billionaires of 2023: Forbes

Cyrus Poonawalla is the richest person in the healthcare industry with a net worth of $22.6 billion, according to Forbes' "World's Billionaires List" for 2023.
To calculate each person's net worth, Forbes used stock prices and exchange rates from March 10. Read more about the methodology here.
Here are the 10 richest people in the global healthcare industry, according to Forbes:
1. Cyrus Poonawalla
Net worth: $22.6 billion
Age: 81
Country/territory: India
Source: Vaccines
2. Thomas Frist Jr., and family
Net worth: $20.2 billion
Age: 84
Country/territory: United States
Source: Hospitals
3. Li Xiting
Net worth: $16.3 billion
Age: 72
Country/territory: Singapore
Source: Medical devices
4. Dilip Shanghvi
Net worth: $15.6 billion
Age: 67
Country/territory: India
Source: Pharmaceuticals
5. Xu Hang
Net worth: $14.6 billion
Age: 56
Country/territory: Hong Kong
Source: Medical devices
6. Chen Bang
Net worth: $13.9 billion
Age: 57
Country/territory: China
Source: Hospitals
7. Jiang Rensheng and family
Net worth: $12.2 billion
Age: 69
Country/territory: China
Source: Vaccines
8. Andreas Struengmann and family
Net worth: $11.5 billion
Age: 73
Country/territory: Germany
Source: Pharmaceuticals
9. Thomas Struengmann and family
Net worth: $11.5 billion
Age: 73
Country/territory: Germany
Source: Pharmaceuticals
10. Carl Cook
Net worth: $10.2 billion
Age: 60
Country/territory: United States
Source: Medical devices