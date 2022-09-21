5 physicians receiving prison time for drug crimes

Here are five stories about physicians being sentenced to prison for drug crimes that Becker's has reported on since Sept. 9:

1. Dearborn, Mich.-based physician Tete Oniango, MD, was sentenced to four years in prison after prescribing 12,500 opioid pills to patients without medical reasoning.

2. Randall Halley, DO, a Nixa, Mo.-based physician, was sentenced after taking bribes from a drug manufacturer in exchange for prescribing the company's fentanyl drug to his patients.

3. Hawaii anesthesiologist Rudolph Puana, MD, was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison after being found guilty in April on 38 counts of opioid distribution.

4. Matthew Steven Miller, DO, was sentenced to a year in prison for illegally prescribing Xanax.

5. Scranton, Pa., pain management physician Kurt Moran, MD, was sentenced to 140 months in prison for healthcare fraud and illegal distribution of a controlled substance.