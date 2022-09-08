Illinois physician sentenced to 1 year in prison for illegal drug prescriptions

Matthew Steven Miller, DO, was sentenced to a year in prison for illegally prescribing Xanax, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 7.

Between 2016 and 2018, Dr. Miller, who at the time was licensed to practice medicine in Missouri, Michigan and New Jersey but was not licensed by Missouri's Bureau of Narcotics and Dangerous Drugs, wrote prescriptions for Xanax for six people who were not his patients. Dr. Miller did not examine them and did not know if they had a legitimate need for the drug.

He also did not document the prescriptions nor determine if the Xanax was contraindicated.

He pleaded guilty to one count of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and one count of making a false statement concerning a healthcare matter.