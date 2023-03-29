5 healthcare jobs named top 10 best careers of 2023

Five healthcare careers were in the top 10 of U.S. News & World Report's "100 Best Jobs" list for 2023.

To create the list, which was released Jan. 10, U.S. News & World Report selected the occupations with the largest number and percentage of projected openings from 2021 to 2031. Each career was ranked based on their scores in different categories including median salary, unemployment rate and future job prospects. Read more about the methodology here.

Here are the 10 best jobs of 2023, according to U.S. News & World Report:

1. Software developer

2. Nurse practitioner

3. Medical and health services manager

4. Physician assistant

5. Information security analyst

6. Physical therapist

7. Financial manager

8. IT manager

9. Web developer

10. Dentist