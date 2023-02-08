5 federal healthcare updates

From increased access to free birth control to the end of mpox's national public health emergency status, here are five federal healthcare updates Becker's has reported on since Jan. 30:

1. During his State of the Union address Feb. 7, President Joe Biden expressed optimism while highlighting efforts related to COVID-19, Medicare, the Affordable Care Act and other healthcare issues.

2. The House passed a bill Jan. 31 that would invalidate the Biden administration's rule that requires employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 if they work in healthcare facilities that receive Medicare or Medicaid funding.

3. The Biden administration informed Congress it will end the COVID-19 national and public health emergencies May 11 — signaling an end to the pandemic's crisis era and an unwinding of federal flexibilities that reshaped the nation's healthcare system.

4. The national public health emergency declared over the mpox outbreak, which started last year and infected more than 30,000 Americans, ended Jan. 31.

5. The Biden administration aims to expand access to free birth control under the Affordable Care Act through a proposed rule issued Jan. 30.