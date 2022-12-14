5 federal healthcare updates

The potential end of mpox's public health emergency designation and four more federal healthcare updates Becker's has reported on since Nov. 30:

1. States and healthcare organizations can use regulatory flexibilities permitted under the COVID-19 public health emergency to address capacity challenges stemming from a severe respiratory virus season, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra told governors in December.

2. The federal government cannot compel Catholic healthcare providers to perform gender-affirming surgeries under an HHS regulation that bans sex descrimination in healthcare, a U.S. appeals court ruled Dec. 9.

3. The White House on Dec. 8 launched a dashboard to track nonfatal opioid overdoses at the state and county level, offering those on the front line of the opioid epidemic a better look at the hardest-hit areas and where to target lifesaving resources.

4. HHS intends to end the nation's public health emergency regarding mpox — previously known as monkeypox — on Jan. 31.

5. CMS is looking to create a national healthcare provider directory that would make it easier for Americans to find physicians and other providers.