Virginia outpatient center to serve an estimated 100,000+ patients annually: 3 details

Fishersville, Va.-based Augusta Health broke ground Sept. 16 on an outpatient center that's expected to open in 2022, according to the Augusta Free Press.

Three quick points:

1. The 60,000-square-foot pavilion will feature a multispecialty surgery center, as well as a breast care center and an imaging center.

2. Located on Augusta Health's campus, the facility will serve an estimated 100,000-plus patients annually.

3. This is just the beginning of Augusta Health's outpatient expansion plans, according to Mark LaRosa, vice president of business development and chief strategy officer.

"Augusta Health's initial outpatient expansion plans will continue in the coming months and years to provide increased access to excellent care for patients throughout the Valley and surrounding communities," Mr. LaRosa said.

More articles on surgery centers:

12-OR ASC part of $295M Florida orthopedic hospital expansion

3 ASCs launching total joint programs

4 ASCs installing total joint robots

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.