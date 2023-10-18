UMKC to build $120M medical office building

The University of Missouri-Kansas City has released renderings of its planned $120 million medical and dental office building, the system's largest capital investment to date, according to an Oct. 17 report from Fox 4 News.

The six-story, 200,000-square-foot building will be constructed in a university-owned parking lot. It is expected to break ground in 2024 and be open for patients in 2026.

The facility will provide office space, labs, and a data science and analytics center.

The university has already secured $115 million in outside funding for the project, including $60 million from the last two Missouri state budgets and $10 million in federal funding, according to the report.