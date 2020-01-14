UF Health to open $60M specialty practice in former department store — 4 insights

Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health will open a 139,000-square-foot specialty clinic in the shell of a former Sears on Jan. 14, local radio station FHN reports.

What you should know:

1. The clinic will provide ENT and ophthalmology services to begin with. The clinic has 90 exam rooms and 19 patient treatment rooms.

2. UF Health plans to add an eyewear center, a hearing aid store and an on-site surgery center this summer.

3. UF Health officials predict 75,000 patients will visit the clinic annually.

4. Developers constructed the clinic over 14 months for $60 million.

More articles on surgery centers:

Exact Sciences expected to post $874M+ in 2019 revenue, 1.68M completed tests

FDA approves duodenoscope protecting device — 3 insights

3 leaders in gastroenterology to know this week

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.