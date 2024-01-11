St. Luke's to convert $8.25M flower shop into medical office building

Bethlehem, Pa.-based St. Luke's University Health Network has acquired the site of the former Frederick's Flowers & Gifts in Hilltown Township, Pa., for $8.25 million and plans to convert the property into a medical office building, according to a Jan. 11 report from the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The 8.5-acre property will house physician practices and outpatient care services if approved by the township.

St. Luke's proposal calls to demolish the existing building and build a 40,000- to 50,000-square-foot space. During peak hours, the facility would house 20 physicians and 145 employees.