St. David's plans to quadruple size of Texas medical office building

Austin, Texas-based St. David's HealthCare has earned planning commission approval to nearly quadruple the size of its medical office building in the city, according to a Feb. 21 report from the Austin Monitor.

The two-story building is 58,205 square feet, but St. David's plans to add 136,000 square feet.

St. David's owns 51% of the property, which houses several specialists, including the Southwest Regional Cancer Center and Texas Heart and Vascular.

While commissioners unanimously approved the expansion, some community residents have raised concerns. Neighbors are concerned the facility might discharge more homeless patients into nearby neighborhoods, as the facility provides respite care for homeless patients at below-market rents in the office building, the report said.

In 2022, St. David's announced that it plans to spend $1 billion on renovations in and around Austin.