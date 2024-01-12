San Antonio Spurs add 60K-square-foot medical office building

NBA team the San Antonio Spurs are opening a 60,000-square-foot medical office building to anchor its $500 million human performance campus, according to a Jan. 10 report from the Real Deal.

The campus also includes a 134,000-square-foot performance center that opened in October. Construction on the medical office building is expected to start in the first half of 2024.

UT Health San Antonio plans to lease a third of the building for outpatient care and research, solidifying a multiyear partnership between the Spurs and UT Health San Antonio.