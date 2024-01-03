New Jersey board votes on adding medical office building in single-family home

A single-family home in Brick, N.J., that has an attached commercial component could become a medical office building, according to a Jan. 3 report from the Brick Shorebeat.

Brick Township's planning board will vote on the building's development at its Jan. 10 meeting.

The property consists of 23,648 square feet of space, including the single-family home. The applicant is seeking minor site plan approval to change the use of the residential-commercial property to a medical office building despite two variances — "one which proposes a 47-foot setback from the highway rather than the 50-feet required, and another which asks to maintain 11 parking spaces where 12 are required," according to the report.