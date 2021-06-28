New ASCs in the 5 worst states for physicians to practice

There have been no ASCs opened or announced this year in West Virginia, Medscape's worst state for physicians to practice.

Here are the ASCs opened or announced since the beginning of the year in Medscape's five worst states for physicians to practice in 2021.

1. West Virginia

No ASCs opened or announced, as reported by Becker's ASC Review.

2. Louisiana

Baton Rouge (La.) General Center for Health opened an outpatient surgery center on its campus in February.

Plastic and reconstructive surgeon Ali Sadeghi, MD, is building a $5 million ASC in New Orleans.

3. New Mexico

Las Cruces-based Three Crosses Regional Hospital opened with a medical office building and ASC on its campus.

4. Nevada

Endocrinologist and reproductive specialist Bruce Shapiro, MD, PhD, broke ground on a fertility clinic and ASC in Las Vegas.

5. Rhode Island