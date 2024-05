Windom (Minn.) Area Health has started construction on a $32 million medical office building that was approved by the City Council a little over a year ago, according to a May 9 report from WindomNews.com.

The steel for the four-story, 57,000-square-foot structure has been framed. Each floor of the new facility will offer 14,000 square feet of available space.

The new office building will be on the site of a former Windom clinic that was demolished in October, according to the report.