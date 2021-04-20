Kaiser Permanente in 2021: 5 ASC moves

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has announced two facilities with ASCs in the first quarter and named an ophthalmologist as medical director of one of its facilities.

Here are five Kaiser Permanente moves in 2021 so far:

1. Kaiser is building a $25 million facility with an ASC in Woodbridge, Va. The 263,000-square-foot building, dubbed the Kaiser Permanente South NoVA Hub, is expected to bring roughly 185 jobs to the area.

2. Kaiser broke ground on the addition of an 89,000-square-foot ASC and infusion services to its Murrieta (Calif.) Medical Offices, according to an April 13 LinkedIn post by the city of Murrieta.

3. Lancaster, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente Antelope Valley named ophthalmologist Khodam Rostomian, MD, as medical director. Dr. Rostomian began working as medical director March 8, Antelope Valley Press reported April 18.

4, Kaiser reversed its decision to close its ASC and gastroenterology clinic in Wailuku, Hawaii, The Maui News reported Jan. 29. Kaiser announced plans to close its Wailuku Medical Office and relocate the services elsewhere in September 2020. The closure would've eliminated 28 jobs.

5. Kaiser is developing a $500 million facility in Seattle that could have an ASC, but the COVID-19 pandemic altered what may be in the final development plan, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported Jan. 10. The original plan included an ASC and urgent care services.

More articles on surgery centers:

$20M surgery center opened by Montana hospital

'Check your organizational ego at the door': How ASCs can succeed post-pandemic

Arizona multispecialty practice opens ASC

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.