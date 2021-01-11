$500M Kaiser project altered by COVID-19 could have surgery center

Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is developing a $500 million facility in Seattle, but the COVID-19 pandemic altered what may be in the final development plan, the Puget Sound Business Journal reported Jan. 10.

The health system announced the project a year ago. It originally was going to include specialty care, a surgery center, a laboratory, a pharmacy and urgent care services, among others. Kaiser is currently working to determine what services it will still include in the facility.

Kaiser plans to build a nine-story, 240,000-square-foot facility. The facility originally was going to open in 2024 but was delayed.

Kaiser recently acquired the 1.6 acres the facility will sit on for $36.3 million.

