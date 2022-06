Fort Pierce, Fla.-based Lawnwood Regional Medical Center, owned by Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, opened a $100 million, four-story tower expansion on June 23.

The first floor is designated for outpatient services, while the second floor is dedicated to inpatient needs. The third and fourth floors are designated as shell space for future growth, according to a June 23 hospital press release.

Three operating rooms were added, with expansions to the preoperative and recovery areas.