Carilion Clinic expands outpatient surgery services

Carilion Clinic opened its expanded outpatient surgical services at its Carilion Roanoke (Va.) Community Hospital.

Four new operating rooms were added, doubling the number of operating rooms at the hospital, according to a Jan. 10 news release from Carilion Clinic.

The addition, which also includes a new check-in space, waiting area and satellite pharmacy, totals 8,740 square feet.

The operating rooms include state-of-the-art equipment used primarily for orthopedic surgery, total joint replacement and spine surgery procedures.

Surgical teams will gradually transition into the new space in the coming months, the release said.