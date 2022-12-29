Big ASC projects to know in 2022

Here are seven big ASC projects to know since Jan. 1:

1. United Surgical Partners International and United Urology Group signed an official agreement to form a joint venture partnership in 22 ASCs on June 21.

2. In November, Gainesville, Fla.-based UF Health and Jacksonville-based Jax Spine and Pain Centers opened a $25 million multispeciality surgery center in Jacksonville.

3. Leawood, Kan.-based ValueHealth partnered with Chillicothe, Ohio-based Great Seal Medical Group to develop several ASCs throughout Ohio and across the upper Midwest region.

4. Mesa, Ariz.-based Surgery Center Services of America has plans to open six ASCs in the next year, CEO Philip Blair told Becker's ASC Review. Here are the six ASCs.

5. In November, Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist received regulatory approval to open a $30.13 million ASC in Greensboro, N.C.

6. New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health on Oct. 6 broke ground on a 200,000-square-foot outpatient facility that will be anchored by cancer care, neurosciences and cardiac care.

7. St. Luke's Health System is discarding its plan to build an orthopedic hospital with medical offices in Boise, Idaho, in favor of a facility featuring an ASC and outpatient clinics.