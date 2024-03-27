ASC activity ramps up in the Midwest

Here are five ASC moves throughout the Midwest that Becker's has reported on since March 13:

1. Bettendorf, Iowa-based ORA Orthopedics plans to build a 113,000-square-foot headquarters and ASC.

2. Salem (Ohio) Regional Medical Center is opening a new outpatient pavilion with an ASC in Columbiana, Ohio.

3. Cleveland-based University Hospitals opened the Amherst (Ohio) Beaver Creek Surgery Center, a joint venture surgery center.

4. Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health and Ortho NorthEast are planning to build an orthopedic-focused ASC and medical office building in Warsaw, Ind.

5. Terre Haute-based Indiana Joint Replacement Institute is partnering with the Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology and Terre Haute-based Union Health to build a 40,000-square-foot ASC.