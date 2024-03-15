Parkview Health, Ortho NorthEast to open orthopedic ASC in Indiana

Parkview Health and Ortho NorthEast are planning to build an orthopedic-focused ASC and medical office building in Warsaw, Ind., according to a March 15 report by Ink Free News.

Parkview Kosciusko SurgeryONE will be 14,750 square feet and offer orthopedic services including total joint replacements, sports medicine, and spine, hand and upper extremity surgeries.

Construction on the facility is expected to begin in March and be completed July 2025.

After the surgery center is completed, construction will start on a Parkview Physicians Group clinic and an Ortho NorthEast clinic.

Parkview and Ortho NorthEast currently operate another ASC in Fort Wayne, Ind., the report said.