ASC activity ramps up in California

Here are three California ASCs that have opened or have plans to open that Becker's has reported on since July 26:

1. Ridgecrest (Calif.) Regional Hospital completed the certification to reopen an ASC formerly owned and operated by a now-defunct private physician group.

2. Sutter Health's Samaritan Court Ambulatory Care and Surgery Center was completed almost three months ahead of schedule, saving the health system about $3 million.

3. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente is planning an expansion of its West Los Angeles Medical Center Campus that will add a new surgery center and medical office building.