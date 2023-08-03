California ASC opens 3 months early, saves $3M

Sutter Health's Samaritan Court Ambulatory Care and Surgery Center was completed almost three months ahead of schedule, saving the health system about $3 million, according to an Aug. 2 report from connectcre.com.

The new ASC is located in San Jose, Calif., and comprises three stories and 69,000 square feet. The new facility is part of Sacramento, Calif.-based Sutter Health's four-year plan to build over 24 additional ASCs across Northern California.

Skanska was the construction company for the project.