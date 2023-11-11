Here are five updates on ASC activity in the West that Becker's has reported on since Oct. 11:

1. Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health is opening a new medical campus with an ASC in Saratoga Springs, Utah.

2. Durango, Colo.-based Mercy Hospital has broken ground on an ASC and medical office building on the hospital's campus.

3. The Santa Clara (Calif.) planning commission has approved a use permit for the addition of an ASC in an existing building in the area.

4. Irvine, Calif.-based Hoag Orthopedic Institute has leased a 12,000-square-foot surgery center space in Aliso Viejo, Calif.

5. On Oct. 9, Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Health and Billings-based Ortho Montana broke ground on the Gallatin Valley Surgery Center in Bozeman, Mont.