Alabama medical office building breaks ground near Ascension

The Chilton County (Ala.) Health Care Authority has broken ground on a medical office building in Clanton, Ala., near Ascension St. Vincent's campus, according to a Jan. 8 report from Fox affiliate WBRC.

City officials hope the building will make it easier for physicians to relocate to the county; the project also is expected to add 35 jobs.

Construction on the project will begin in January and is expected to take 18 months.

A cardiology group and an orthopedic group have already signed on as tenants. The project is expected to cost the healthcare authority $6 million.