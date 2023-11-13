5 ASCs sparking objections

Hundreds of new ASCs have been proposed or developed so far in 2023, but a handful are sparking objections from state residents and competing health systems.

Here are five proposed or developing ASCs that have sparked objections in 2023:

1. Emporia, Kan.-based Newman Regional Health filed a request to change the zoning code with the area planning commission in an effort to prevent Topeka, Kan.-based Stormont-Vail Hospital from building an ASC. The ASC would duplicate services already offered by Newman, including cardiology, a cath lab, gastrointestinal lab, endoscopy and orthopedics procedures.

2. Iowa City, Iowa-based Steindler Orthopedics has faced opposition for its proposed facilities while it has also been affected by the delayed sale of Mercy Hospital Iowa City following a bankruptcy.

3. Three health groups filed a case contesting construction of a new Medplex ASC in Hoover, Ala. Despite the contestion, the ASC earned approval in October.

4. Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health is actively opposing construction of Winston-Salem, N.C.-based Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist's $30 million ASC in Greensboro. Last year, Cone opened a $97 million ambulatory facility just two miles from where Atrium's ASC will open.

5. A proposed ASC in Glen Carbon, Ill., faced vocal resident opposition at a zoning commission meeting as they expressed concerns about the increase in traffic, stormwater drainage, effects on property values and increased lighting from the development.