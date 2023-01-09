4 new ASC, medical office buildings in 2023

Patsy Newitt -  

Here are four new ASC and medical office building projects so far this year: 

1. Silver Cross Hospital and Premier Suburban Medical Group broke ground on a $25 million, 42,000-square-foot medical office building in Orland Park, Ill.

2. The Apple Valley (Minn.) Planning Commission recommended the approval of a planned 56,595-square-foot medical office building on the city's largest piece of undeveloped land. 

3. The $50 million, 160,000-square-foot Hudson (Wis.) Medical Center, which features an ASC, has opened its doors to patients.

4. Dallas-based Baylor Scott & White Health plans to construct a four-story medical office building next to its hospital in College Station, Texas.

